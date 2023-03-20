Colorectal cancer is on track to be the deadliest cancer among people under 50

Cases of colorectal cancer are on the rise among younger people. Doctors believe diet may play a role.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.