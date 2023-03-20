A Holstein calf has melted the hearts of dairy farmers in Australia

The cow known as Happy was born with a birthmark that looks like a smiley face. Breeders Megan and Barry Coster say they have never seen a calf with such a unique marking before.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Holstein calf has melted the hearts of cow farmers in Australia. The cow, known as Happy, was born with a birthmark that looks like a smiley face. Breeders Megan and Barry Coster say they have never seen a calf with such a unique marking before. Happy instantly became a favorite of the family, so they decided to keep the calf as a pet. Happy will also have a special place on the farm as the Costers' grass-eating lawnmower.

