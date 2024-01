How The Affluent Benefit From The Poor : Fresh Air Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond says if the top 1% of Americans paid the taxes they owed, it would raise $175 billion each year: "That is just about enough to pull everyone out of poverty." His new book is Poverty, by America.



Fresh Air How The Affluent Benefit From The Poor How The Affluent Benefit From The Poor Listen · 45:30 45:30 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond says if the top 1% of Americans paid the taxes they owed, it would raise $175 billion each year: "That is just about enough to pull everyone out of poverty." His new book is Poverty, by America.



