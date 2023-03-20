NYC Drag Queen & Photographer Linda Simpson : Fresh Air Linda Simpson performed in and chronicled the New York drag scene in the '80s and '90s, taking some 5,000 photos of performers. Her collection is called The Drag Explosion. She says Tennessee's anti-drag legislation is "ridiculous."



Also, we remember late Episcopal Bishop Frank Griswold. He presided over the ordination of the church's first openly gay bishop. He died earlier this month.



John Powers reviews the new Netflix thriller series The Night Agent.





Fresh Air NYC Drag Queen & Photographer Linda Simpson NYC Drag Queen & Photographer Linda Simpson Listen · 45:54 45:54 Linda Simpson performed in and chronicled the New York drag scene in the '80s and '90s, taking some 5,000 photos of performers. Her collection is called The Drag Explosion. She says Tennessee's anti-drag legislation is "ridiculous."



Also, we remember late Episcopal Bishop Frank Griswold. He presided over the ordination of the church's first openly gay bishop. He died earlier this month.



John Powers reviews the new Netflix thriller series The Night Agent.



Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor