The Future Of Sperm-Related Birth Control

Enlarge this image toggle caption JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

The burden of finding the right birth control method typically falls to the person who can get pregnant. Some 90 percent of females have taken a contraceptive at some point in their lives, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Currently, there are just two birth control options for people who produce sperm: a vasectomy or condoms. That could change soon. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College discovered that a drug used to treat eye disease temporarily stopped sperm production in mice – hours later, fertility was restored.

The findings were published earlier this month in the journal Nature Communications. The researchers think they've taken a step toward developing a potential non-hormonal birth control drug that can be taken in the hours before sex to stop sperm from swimming.

Why has it taken so long to develop a birth control pill for sperm? And how could birth control for men change reproductive politics?

Joining our panel today is Dr. Brian Nguyen. He's an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. He's also a research advisor for the Male Contraceptive Initiative. Melanie Balbach also joins us, she's a postdoctoral associate in pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medical College. Sociologist and author of 'Just Get on the Pill' Krystale Littlejohn and SimpleVas Medical Director Dr. Esgar Guarín join us as well.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.