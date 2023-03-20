The world's No. 1 competitive pinball player is a 19-year-old

Escher Lefkoff grew up playing pinball at his world pinball champion dad's knee. Now, the son is world champion. Dad is proud — if a little miffed he can't still beat his protege.

