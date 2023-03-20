The message from a U.N. climate report is dire: Humans must cut pollution quickly

Scientists working for the United Nations released their final report on the state of the Earth's climate, current greenhouse gas emissions and the options humans have for curbing those emissions.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.