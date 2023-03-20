The memories of the start of the U.S. war in Iraq remain alive for eyewitnesses

Twenty years have passed since the U.S. invaded Iraq. Four people who witnessed it firsthand share their impressions.(STATIONS NOTE: Story includes descriptions of trauma and violence.)

