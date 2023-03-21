How are Republicans reacting to Trump's claims that he'll be arrested?

GOP lawmakers generally are defending former President Donald Trump, who said he was going to be arrested Tuesday. Republicans claim a probe by the Manhattan DA's office is politically motivated.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.