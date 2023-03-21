Minority-owned banks say depositors shouldn't worry — their money is safe

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to National Bankers Association President and CEO Nicole Elam about the health of minority-owned banks in the U.S. following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

