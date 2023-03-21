'ATC' host Ari Shapiro reflects on a varied life in 'Best Strangers in the World'

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro about his new memoir, The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.