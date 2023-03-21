The Federal Reserve tries to limit any further damage to the banking system

The Federal Reserve is facing a decision this week on whether to raise interest rates again to fight inflation or take a breather to avoid putting more stress on the banking system.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.