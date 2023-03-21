After nearly 13 years underwater, a camera is found and the photos recovered

In 2010, Coral Amayi was tubing down a river in Colorado, flipped over and lost her camera. Spencer Greiner recently found the camera, retrieved the photos from the memory card and shared them online.

