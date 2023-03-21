The loneliness of the central character in Esther Yi's 'Y/N' is universal

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yi about her novel, which features a Korean American woman who finds awakening in her devotion to a K-pop star.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.