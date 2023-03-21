The Los Angeles schools superintendent discusses the labor strike
The Los Angeles schools superintendent discusses the labor strike
Audio will be available later today.
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, after union workers began a three-day strike.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.