TikTok's chief executive will testify before a congressional panel

TikTok's CEO plans to tell the committee that it is working to protect U.S. users' data from Chinese government scrutiny. TikTok is pouring millions into lobbying to ease national security worries.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.