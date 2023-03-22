TSA rules peanut butter is not a solid — it's a liquid

The TSA says peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container. To pass through security, peanut butter in a carry-on needs to be 3.4 oz. or less.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The TSA has rules about things you can't take on a plane - no liquids, no gels, unless they're in small containers, of course. So when Patrick Neve tried to carry his peanut butter through security, guards confiscated it. Neve wrote about this on social media, and hundreds responded with their own stories of lost mustard, lost salsa, lost pasta sauce. The TSA has now issued a ruling - peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container. It's MORNING EDITION.

