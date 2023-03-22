Louisiana wildlife agents tried to take a giant swamp rat from its adopted family

After the family rescued the 22-pound nutria, Neuty got a lot of attention. It's illegal, however, to own an invasive species. After attempts to take Neuty away, a special permit was granted.

