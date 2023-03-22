Exiled opposition leader doesn't want the world to forget about oppression in Belarus

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. After being tried in absentia, she was recently convicted to 15 years in prison on charges of treason.

