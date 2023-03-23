Why the U.S.-Australia agreement on a nuclear submarine project is a big deal

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Charles Edel of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about Australia's deal with the U.S. and U.K. to acquire nuclear-powered submarine tech.

