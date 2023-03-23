Utah has named the brine shrimp the official state crustacean

The tiny critters are found around the world — in Utah they're in the Great Salt Lake. Brine shrimp provide food for fish and commercially grown shrimp — a multi-million dollar industry in Utah.

