Reflecting on the Pentagon's 'shock and awe' campaign that began the invasion of Iraq

A retired Air Force pilot, who dropped bombs on Iraq during the opening night of the "shock and awe" campaign 20 years ago, talks with a woman who experienced that night as a teenager in Baghdad.

