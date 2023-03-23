Investigating the 1958 Death of James Brazier

The fourth season of "Buried Truths" investigates the death of a Black man in a town known for its violent, racist treatment of people of color. In 1958, James Brazier died of brain damage days after police beat him on his front lawn.

A local police officer, Weyman B. Cherry, was notoriously violent with Black residents. His Georgia County earned the moniker "Terrible Terrell."

By investigating cold cases, "an entirely new kind of justice can still be achieved: the judgment of history," investigative journalist and "Buried Truths" host Hank Klibanoff, told Axios.

We talk to Klibanoff about investigating the cold case and "Terrible Terrell."

This is part of a series called "Local Spotlight," where we cover local stories that deserve national attention. Have a suggestion about what we should feature? You know where to find us.

