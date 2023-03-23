Accessibility links
Investigating the 1958 Death of James Brazier : 1A The fourth season of "Buried Truths" investigates the death of a Black man in a town known for its violent, racist treatment of people of color. In 1958, James Brazier died of brain damage days after police beat him on his front lawn.

A local police officer, Weyman B. Cherry, was notoriously violent with Black residents. His Georgia County earned the moniker "Terrible Terrell."

We talk to Klibanoff about investigating the cold case and "Terrible Terrell."

Investigating the 1958 Death of James Brazier

Police in Dawson, Georgia beat a local Black man, James Brazier, in 1958. He died days later. No one was ever held accountable. WABE hide caption

WABE

Police in Dawson, Georgia beat a local Black man, James Brazier, in 1958. He died days later. No one was ever held accountable.

WABE

By investigating cold cases, "an entirely new kind of justice can still be achieved: the judgment of history," investigative journalist and "Buried Truths" host Hank Klibanoff, told Axios.

We talk to Klibanoff about investigating the cold case and "Terrible Terrell."

