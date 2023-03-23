A look at Amritpal Singh, the Sikh preacher on the run who has captivated India

Car chases in India, violent protests in the U.S. and U.K. — over a popular Sikh preacher on the run. India and its diaspora have been captivated by a manhunt for a charismatic separatist leader.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.