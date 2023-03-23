A new wave of Arab musical artists are gaining global traction

A new wave of Arab artists are gaining global traction. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with music writer Danny Hajjar about this recent rise and the future of Arabic music.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.