Margaret Cho on the Craziest Day of Her Entire Career

The Craziest Day of My Entire Career is a segment where we invite guests from the entertainment industry to tell us about a single day where things went wildly off the rails. Sharing their story with us this week is Margaret Cho.

Margaret Cho is the epitome of a multi-hyphenate. She's an actress, an activist, and a musician. She got her start in standup as a teenager in San Francisco. She's starred in sitcoms and tv dramas, had her own sitcom and reality show, and appeared on Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer. She's had multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations for her comedy and acting, and has been touring to sold-out crowds since 1999. Her one-woman show I'm the One That I Want was turned into a best-selling book and feature film. She is bold, hilarious, and in-demand.

But back in the early stages of her career? She had to take whatever gigs she could get.

When we asked Margaret about the craziest day of her career, she took us back to the start of her standup career. The time she did three shows, in three states, in one day.

