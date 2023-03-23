With a few 1 seeds, Cinderellas and underdogs left, this Sweet 16 has everything

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with The Athletic senior writer Nicole Auerbach about this weekend's Sweet 16 matchups in men's and women's college basketball tournaments and how Cinderella teams have fared.

