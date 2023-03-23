How precision-scheduled railroading played a role in the Ohio train derailment

Since February's major train derailment in Ohio, freight rail safety has come under scrutiny. Many rail workers blame a relatively new business model: precision-scheduled railroading.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.