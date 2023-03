#2329: John 'BSMHFLSCDBTTMTTTC' Lawlor : The Best of Car Talk What's in a middle name? Most of us got stuck with a simple middle name that belonged to an ancestor or maybe Mom's favorite bookie. But our Technical Advisor, John Bugsy, Sebastian, Mr. Height, Free Lunch, Sweet Cheeks, Donut Breath, Twinkle Toes, Make-That-Two-Triple-Cheeseburgers Lawlor got a doozy! How did he earn them all? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2329: John 'BSMHFLSCDBTTMTTTC' Lawlor Listen · 33:02