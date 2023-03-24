How the Facebook post, 'Kidney for Kim,' led to a donation from a stranger

Kim Pratt needed a kidney, and in 2108 she created a Facebook post looking for a potential donor. After seeing the post for the second time, CJ Johnston decided to donate a kidney to Kim.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.