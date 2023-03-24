Whitney Houston's estate releases a new album 11 years after the singer's death

The new music could add to her lifetime total of more than 200 million record sales worldwide. The album, with six new songs, returns to her gospel roots. The collection is "I Go To The Rock."

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Eleven years after Whitney Houston's passing, her estate releases a new album today, which could add to her lifetime total of more than 200 million record sales worldwide. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" was one of her biggest hits.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) Yeah, I want to dance with somebody.

FADEL: This new album, with six new songs out of the vaults, returns to her gospel roots. The new collection is "I Go To The Rock." It's MORNING EDITION.

