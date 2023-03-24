Accessibility links
David Axelrod on President Poundstone and the political importance of turkey legs : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! On this week's episode, we head to Tucson to talk politics with David Axelrod, the former consultant who helped get President Obama elected.

Support NPR by signing up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

David Axelrod on President Poundstone and the political importance of turkey legs

David Axelrod on President Poundstone and the political importance of turkey legs

Listen · 47:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1165881738/1200113413" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
David Axelrod in Chicago, IL
Enlarge this image
Scott Olson/Getty Images
David Axelrod in Chicago, IL
Scott Olson/Getty Images

As chief strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, a senior advisor to the president, and a senior political commentator for CNN, there's probably no one who knows DC better than our guest David Axelrod. Which explains why he lives about as far away as possible, in beautiful Arizona, a place where politics is definitely always sane and reasonable.