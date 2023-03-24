Black veterans are less likely to be approved for benefits, according to VA documents

A whistleblower said the Department of Veterans Affairs has known of and tracked racial disparities in benefits decisions for years. Here's an update an ongoing discrimination lawsuit against the VA.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.