A 90-year-old tortoise becomes a new dad and a media sensation

A 90-year-old tortoise at the Houston Zoo has become a father of three. He'd only been with his mate for about 30 years. They're critically endangered radiated tortoises that are native to Madagascar.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.