The 1A Record Club Sits Down With Hozier Andrew Hozier-Byrne has a lot to celebrate.

Later this year, he'll celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut single and biggest hit "Take Me To Church."

It's been four years since he release his last album, "Wasteland, Baby!"

His newest project is called "Eat Your Young." It's a three-song EP inspired by "Dante's Inferno."

He talks to us about his latest work, his upcoming third album, and what he's learned from nearly a decade of stardom.

The 1A Record Club Sits Down With Hozier

