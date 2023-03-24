Migration and TikTok were among the topics covered on Biden's visit to Canada

In a speech to the Canadian Parliament, Biden tried to make up for the delay in his visiting by talking about the close ties between the two neighbors. He even made a joke about Toronto's hockey team.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.