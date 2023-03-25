Two dead among numerous people found 'suffocating' in train car in Texas

Two undocumented immigrants died and ten more were hospitalized after 15 people were found suffocating in a shipping container in South Texas.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.