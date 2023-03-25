The IMF's $15.6 billion loan to Ukraine will be its first to a country at war

The IMF's new loan to Ukraine will be its first to a country at war. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Scheherazade Rehman, professor at George Washington University, about the agreement's significance.

