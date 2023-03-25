The News Roundup For March 24, 2023

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced Wednesday that the Fed would be increasing interest rates for a ninth time in a row. And he was blunt about the reason why he was raising the rate by a quarter of one percent.

"We have to bring inflation down to 2 percent. The costs of bringing it down, there are real costs to bring it down to 2 percent," he said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden honored the recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medal and National Medal of Arts at the White House. Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Colson Whitehead were among those invited to the event that was delayed due to the pandemic.

Despite reports that Donald Trump would be indicted this week – well he hasn't been. At least not yet. The grand jury in Manhattan has been hearing evidence of a hush money payment former President Donald Trump made during the 2016 presidential campaign. The grand jury finished hearing from witnesses this week.

Meanwhile, protests in Israel continued this week. Thousands of people flooded the streets yesterday for a so-called "Day of Shutdown." They were demonstrating against an ongoing overhaul of their country's judicial system by the right-wing government.

A massive manhunt is underway in India for a Sikh separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent homeland. Amritpal Singh and his aides are being called a "national security threat" by Indian police.

Somalia is one of the poorest countries in the world. It's been battered by years of war and decades of political instability. And now it is facing another drought. A new report on the drought in Somalia estimates that 43,000 people died last year. Officials believe half were children under the age of 5.

Huff Post's Arthur Delaney, Bloomberg News' Megan Scully, and Semafor's Benjy Sarlin guide us through the week's biggest domestic headlines.

Bloomberg's Katrina Manson, Al-Monitor's Joyce Karam, and Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

