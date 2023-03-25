The 'Ukrainian Banksy' has remained in Kharkiv despite Russian attacks

Kharkiv was attacked but did not fall to the Russians. Thousands of residents fled, but one street artist — called the "Ukrainian Banksy" — remained and continued his work.

