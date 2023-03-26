Fox News is fighting a $1.6 billion lawsuit. But advertisers haven't shied away

In court: a rough week for Fox News as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion lawsuit over lies it broadcast about the 2020 presidential election. But the network otherwise seems as strong as ever.

