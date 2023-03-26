Six months after getting lost, an orange cat found its way back to the right person

An orange cat named Buddy showed up in Homewood, Ala., after leaving his Atlanta home six months earlier.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.