A common-sense initiative in Boston aims to reduce maternal mortality among Black women

One of the complications contributing to high U.S. maternal mortality among Black women is preeclampsia. A common-sense initiative in Boston gives women a blood pressure cuff to take home.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.