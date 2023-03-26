A Grammys correction

The difference between song and record of the year at the Grammys can be confusing. So confusing, that we messed it up on a story on npr.org, and had to issue a correction.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.