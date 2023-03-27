Netanyahu delays plans amid unprecedented protests across Israel

Facing protests that had shut down much of his country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he's delaying a vote in parliament that could give his coalition more power over choosing judges.

