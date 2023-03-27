Parishioners are salvaging what they can from their 100-year-old church after tornado

A 100-year-old church in Rolling Fork, Miss., was decimated by tornados. Parishioners are already in the process of rebuilding their congregation.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.