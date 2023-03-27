Parts of California to have Care Court for those with untreated severe mental illness

Eight California counties are creating "Care Courts" for people with untreated severe mental illness. A judge may order treatment that counties must fund. Civil liberties groups have sued to stop it.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.