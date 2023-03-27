Staten Island assesses future of paved-over cemetery holding formerly enslaved people

What should happen to the remains of Black bodies of a cemetery paved over and forgotten on Staten Island? This graveyard has the remains of Benjamin Prine, an enslaved man who later became a patriot.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.