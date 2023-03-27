Immigration fraud case brings tough First Amendment questions to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Monday in a case about whether a federal law that prohibits inducing unlawful immigration for financial gain violates the First Amendment.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.