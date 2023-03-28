Benjamin Netanyahu pauses his plan to weaken Israel's court system

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his plan to implement changes that would weaken the judiciary after opposition to the plan caused widespread, disruptive protests.

